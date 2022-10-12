Tributes paid to ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Abohar: On the 11th death anniversary of ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh, a programme was organised by the RD Burman Fans Club at his birthplace, G-25, government quarters, Civil Lines, Sriganganagar, on Monday evening. All those present paid tributes to the maestro. Singers sang popular ghazals and songs of Jagjit Singh. TNS

300 booked for blocking NH

Sangrur: The police have booked 300 members of the Nambardar Union for blocking the NH-7 near Sangrur on Monday. A police spokesperson said a case under various sections of the IPC and the National Highway Act, 1956, had been registered against union leaders. TNS

Candidates seek probe

Faridkot: Suspecting many ‘wrongs’ in the recruitment test of naib tehsildars conducted by the PPSC, the result of which was announced on October 6, candidates of the area on Tuesday demanded that the government order a probe into it. In a memorandum submitted to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, they alleged use of unfair means by a few selected candidates. TNS

Dhami demands action

Amritsar: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami termed the attempt to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at the historic Baba Buddha Sahib Gurdwara in Kathunangal village unfortunate. He said the manager of the gurdwara had filed an FIR with the local police. Dhami urged the police to take strict action against those trying to commit sacrilege.

#abohar