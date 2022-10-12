 Tributes paid to ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh : The Tribune India

In Brief

Tributes paid to ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh

Tributes paid to ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Abohar: On the 11th death anniversary of ghazal maestro Jagjit Singh, a programme was organised by the RD Burman Fans Club at his birthplace, G-25, government quarters, Civil Lines, Sriganganagar, on Monday evening. All those present paid tributes to the maestro. Singers sang popular ghazals and songs of Jagjit Singh. TNS

300 booked for blocking NH

Sangrur: The police have booked 300 members of the Nambardar Union for blocking the NH-7 near Sangrur on Monday. A police spokesperson said a case under various sections of the IPC and the National Highway Act, 1956, had been registered against union leaders. TNS

Candidates seek probe

Faridkot: Suspecting many ‘wrongs’ in the recruitment test of naib tehsildars conducted by the PPSC, the result of which was announced on October 6, candidates of the area on Tuesday demanded that the government order a probe into it. In a memorandum submitted to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker, they alleged use of unfair means by a few selected candidates. TNS

Dhami demands action

Amritsar: SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami termed the attempt to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib at the historic Baba Buddha Sahib Gurdwara in Kathunangal village unfortunate. He said the manager of the gurdwara had filed an FIR with the local police. Dhami urged the police to take strict action against those trying to commit sacrilege.

#abohar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

3
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

4
Punjab

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

5
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

6
Entertainment

When Rekha claimed Jaya Bachchan cried after watching her 'love scenes' with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

7
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

8
Punjab

Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1

9
Delhi

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

10
Sports

Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

When everyone is slowing, India is doing better and in relative bright spot compared to others: IMF

Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm’s end: WHO

Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation

Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as successor

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge DY Chandrachud as successor

'Not alive, but I can still create art,' robot Ai-Da tells UK lawmakers

'Not alive, but I can still create art,' robot Ai-Da tells UK lawmakers

Amid ‘rift’, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Vice-Chancellor’s selection

Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection

Panel of three names for medical university post not sent


Cities

View All

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Constable caught taking ~5K bribe

Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says UT to decide on filing FIR

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says Chandigarh Administration to decide on filing FIR

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

French firm, Chandigarh MC to ink water agreement on November 18

Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Assn secretary

Road recarpeting work begins

No dept ready to repair damaged stretch of Dugri-Dhandra Road

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP

Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district