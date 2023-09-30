Tripathi takes over as BBMB Chairman

Chandigarh, September 29
Manoj Tripathi has assumed charge as the Chairman, BBMB. Prior to this, he was Chief Engineer , Central Electricity Authority.
A BTech in mechanical engineering from Harcourt Butler Technological Institute, Kanpur, he also holds a Masters in business administration. In his 28-year career, he has worked with the Ministry of Power, NHPC and Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project Authority, Bhutan.
