Triple murder case solved with arrest of 42-year-old neighbour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 8

The Ludhiana police claimed to have solved the triple murder case with the arrest of a neighbour of the deceased in New Janakpuri here.

The accused has been identified as Robin, alias Munna (42), an autorickshaw driver. He took the extreme step as one of the deceased (Surinder Kaur) used to “taunt” him for not having a child even after three years of his marriage.

The police said Munna had repeatedly hit hammer on the heads of Chaman Lal (70), his wife Surinder (65) and her mother-in-law Surjit Kaur, alias Bibi Jeeto (95).

Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said the incident took place between 5.30 am and 6.30 am on July 6.

“Around 5 am on July 6, Surinder paid obeisance at a temple opposite her house. She then went on a rooftop where Robin was feeding chickens on his terrace. The woman taunted Robin for not having a child. This is when Robin decided to kill her,” said Sidhu.

“The accused took a hammer and went downstairs. As Surinder was heading towards her room after taking a bath, Robin attacked her with the hammer, thus killing her on the spot. As woman’s husband Chaman and mother-in-law woke up after hearing the noise, Robin also attacked them with the hammer,” said the Commissioner of Police.

To destroy the evidence, Robin left an LPG stove open near the bodies and lit an incense stick (agarbatti) so that gas could catch fire, said Sidhu.

Joint CP Saumya Mishra said, “After committing the murders, the accused took a camera, a briefcase and a mobile phone of Chaman and went to his house around 6:38 am. He cleaned blood from the hammer and took a bath. Robin’s wife was not aware of the crime.”

Salem Tabri SHO Harjit Singh said they arrested Robin from Peeru Banda and he confessed to the murders during interrogation.

“He remained away from the spot for long time on July 7. In a CCTV footage (July 6) obtained from the house of other neighbours, Robin could be seen repeatedly looking inside the house of the deceased as he expected a blast from the LPG stove,” said the SHO.

