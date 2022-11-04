Trouble brews for PSIEC officials, Punjab VB seeks record

Chandigarh, November 3
Days after former Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora was arrested for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) Assistant Inspector General (AIG) to “clear his name” in an ongoing inquiry against him in a disproportionate assets case, the Vigilance has summoned the record of two officials of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC).
In a communication to the Director, PSIEC, the VB has asked for details of Chief General Manager (CGM) JS Randhawa and Executive Director SP Singh. “The record has been summoned in connection with an ongoing inquiry of the flying squad of the bureau,” said sources in the Vigilance.
Regarding the alleged irregularities in the allotment of industrial plots, officials of Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation Limited have already been questioned by the VB. Now, officials of the PSIEC will be questioned.
The VB is probing the alleged role of Arora in “irregularities” in the allotment of industrial plots of the PSIEC, including the auction of industrial land, which was earlier allotted to the JCT. — TNS
Ongoing inquiry
In a communication to the Director, PSIEC, the Vigilance Bureau has asked for details of Chief General Manager (CGM) JS Randhawa and Executive Director SP Singh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in shin at rally, survives bid on life
Was leading march to Islamabad to demand snap poll
Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman
Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt
Two-phase Gujarat elections on December 1, 5
No bias, multiple factors behind delay, says CEC