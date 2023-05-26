Truck cleaner 'murders' its driver and 'sets body on fire' in Punjab's Goraya

Our Correspondent

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, May 26

A truck cleaner allegedly murdered its driver near Goraya on Thursday.

He also allegedly set the body on fire and threw the half-burnt body into the garbage at Gohawar village near Goraya.

SP (D) Manpreet Dhillon, who visited the site, told this correspondent here on Friday that the truck driver was murdered by the cleaner and an attempt was made to burn the body.

Dhillon said the truck driver, Satnam Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, worked with a gas cylinder company.

Balwinder Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that two days ago, Satnam had left the house saying he had to deliver oxygen gas cylinders in Jalandhar. The cleaner, Pankaj, who was accompanying the deceased, has gone missing. Dhillon said around Rs 1.5 lakh collected after delivering the gas cylinders in Jalandhar was also missing.

He said the police traced the truck to Ludhiana while Pankaj is at large.

Goraya SHO Surinder Kumar said the police had registered a murder case against Pankaj and handed over the body to his family after post-mortem.

