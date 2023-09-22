Trudeau getting donation from gurdwaras in Canada: Bittu

New Delhi, September 21

Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bitttu today said in the Lok Sabha that several gurdwaras in Canada were under the control of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Thousands of dollars coming as donations to such gurdwaras went to the fund of the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s party, due to which he was making statements that suited only around 0.50 per cent of the Sikh population in Canada, he said.

The remaining 99.50 per cent people of the Punjab origin were not with Trudeau, Bittu said. “India can do a ‘surgical strike’ on Pannun and get him picked. If they try to divide the Sikhs, we will give a strong reply,” he added.

Bittu, whose grandfather Beant Singh, former Chief Minister of Punjab, was assassinated by terrorists in August 1995, alleged that Canada was just a puppet and that “everything was happening at the behest of the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency of the US)”. The Chair asked Bittu not mention that.

“We have 7 lakh children studying there. Today, visas have been closed. Some people are awaiting permanent residency there,” he said. The murder of singer Moosewala and other killings were masterminded from Canada, Bittu said. — TNS

‘99% Punjabis not with Trudeau’

