True Congress man, will raise issues of Punjabis, says Sidhu

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 25

Claiming that he is a true Congress man and a loyal party worker, former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu today said he will stay within the Congress and continue to raise the voice of Punjabis.

Let’s get united I have never targeted any party leader or worker. Rather they are the ones washing dirty linen in public. My advice to all such Congress leaders is to get united for the betterment of Punjab. — Navjot Singh Sidhu, Former Chief of Pradesh Congress Committee

Sidhu’s remarks come after his own party leaders sought disciplinary action against him over his recent utterances against a section of senior leaders.

In an interview with The Tribune, a day before he’s expected to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sidhu said his arms and doors were always open for any leader within the Congress who has an agenda for Punjab.

He said, “The AAP government came on the promise of change, ending mining and liquor mafia and gangster culture but the opposite is happening. I am only raising these issues.”

“Those demanding action against me should tell if I have done anything except raising issues concerning Punjab. I have never targeted any party leader or a worker. Rather they are the ones washing dirty linen in public. My advice to all such Congress leaders is to get united for the betterment of Punjab and question the AAP government,” said Sidhu.

“If they (Congress leaders) have a better agenda for the people of Punjab I will walk behind them. But I can’t sit at home and wait for an invitation to share the stage with them when they feel insecure of my presence,” said Sidhu, without naming anyone.

A couple of days ago, PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, without taking anyone’s name, said no leader should give his opinion on social media. Action would be taken if there was any violation, he said.

Sidhu said those who were being arm-twisted by the AAP government for their follies committed during the previous government and those who feel threatened by me can continue to speak against me.

“These leaders do not communicate and issue show-cause notices to my confidants. Then they demand action against me. I am walking on a path to raise issues of people of Punjab,” he said.

“At a rally in Mehraj, I only talked about the previous Chief Ministers and their works. If Charanjit Channi was such a good CM, the Congress would have formed the government again,” Sidhu said.

On the developments of Devender Yadav being appointed the political affairs in-charge of Punjab Congress, replacing Harish Chaudhary, Sidhu said he had spoken to Yadav. “Yadav ji and I had a discussion. I clearly told him that I am not fighting any individual battle and the Congress is united to fight for the cause of Punjab,” he said.

