Zira agitation: 'Trust deficit', sample collection at Mansurwala village hits roadblock

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, December 28

The process to collect samples by the fact-finding panels hit a roadblock as members of the Sanjha Morcha alleged that the police were exerting pressure on the members recommended by the morcha.

The morcha members said they were not satisfied with the procedure adopted by the panels to collect data from the affected villages.

Jagtar Singh of the Sanjha Morcha said, “Since the time it has been decided that our members will join the fact- finding teams, the police have started sending officers at homes of our members to pressure them. As a result, we have decided not to cooperate and allow collection of samples.”

Kapil Dev Arora, member, Public Action Committee (PAC), who has been nominated in the soil-testing panel by the morcha, said the government had not issued any notification regarding inclusion of their names in the committees.

“Though, I visited the plant yesterday, I am not clear about my role in the absence of any formal notification. Besides, we have no trust in the district administration,” said Arora.

Members of the soil testing and health committee had gone for sampling today, but were not allowed to collect samples by villagers.

Yesterday, members of the morcha had joined the fact-finding panels and had also evolved a joint plan to start collection of samples.

Sources said Balbir Singh Rajewal, chief, Bharti Kisan Union (Rajewal), would join the protest on Friday.

Meanwhile, an ailing person, identified as Rajvir Singh (37), who was residing in the close proximity of the ethanol plant, died today due to kidney failure.

A few days ago, in an interview with a news channel, Rajvir had alleged that his health deteriorated due to the ash coming out from the factory. Rajvir’s body was brought to othe dharna site at Mansurwala village where protesters paid homage to him.

Rajvir is survived by a six-year-old son, a four-month-old daughter and his wife Kuldip Kaur, who underwent a gall bladder surgery last month.

Kuldeep Singh Sran of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) alleged that during the past five months, at least eight persons suffering from cancer and hepatitis had died at Mansurwala and Ratol Rohi villages.

#Ferozepur