Turned away, Congress leaders protest inside Mann's residence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Led by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislative Parrty (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, party leaders staged a dharna on the premises of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence here after he did not meet them.

Warring, Bajwa among 36 booked The Chandigarh Police registered a criminal case against PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Bajwa and other party leaders. The UT police said it had booked 36 Congress leaders for staging a protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence. A case under Sections 188, 341 and 353 of IPC was registered against them on the complaint of Punjab Police DSP Swarnjit Singh. No arrests were made in the case

The protesting leaders had to be forcibly removed by Chandigarh Police personnel before being taken to the Sector 3 police station under preventive arrest. They were released later in the evening.

Bajwa and Raja Warring maintained that after giving them time to meet at 10 am on the law and order, Mann refused to see them and asked them to come tomorrow. AAP leaders claimed Congress leaders had come unannounced, without taking an appointment.

“The elected MLA and former MLAs were insulted in the name of frisking and after being made to wait inside the CM’s residence for one hour, only to be told later that he cannot meet us. In protest, we sat on a dharna there itself,” said Raja Warring.

The PCC president said the Chief Minister’s remarks were unwarranted as they had come to discuss the law and order. The incident resulted in a Twitter war between Congress and AAP leaders. Other prominent leaders included Brahm Mohindra, Dr Raj Kumar Chhabewal, Pargat Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Aruna Chaudhry and Barindermeet Pahra among others.