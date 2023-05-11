Twin blasts: Probe on to track explosives’ source

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 10

With the investigations carried out so far indicating that crude devices were used in the twin low-intensity blasts on the Heritage Street, near Golden Temple, the police have been trying to ascertain the source of explosives used in the blasts.

Though the police are yet to get a forensic report regarding the explosives used in these blasts, sources said the preliminary probe indicated the use of the explosive powder meant for firecrackers. Sources said the metal can recovered from the spot did not have any trace of the explosive found at the blast site.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team from Mohali picked up samples from the site, while the teams of the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard (NSG) also scanned the area and took samples.

“We are still awaiting the conclusive reports from the FSL. We are likely to receive the same within two days,” said Dr Mehtab Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Meanwhile, the police have picked up for questioning some persons from the Anngarh area, once infamous for the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers, and the Jahajgarh area market, where firecrackers are sold.

The police have also questioned NSUI leader Akshay Kumar, whose father is a partner of the Saragarhi multi-storey parking contractor. The police also took away the digital video recorder installed at the entrance of the Saragarahi parking.

A permanent security picket has been set up wherein armed paramilitary jawans are stationed.