Twiterrati praises police expose of Amritpal Singh, reactions of global lawmakers pour in too

A number of elected representatives in Canada took to Twitter expressing concern at the snapping of Internet and arrest of Khalistani activists

Khalistani activist Amritpal. File photo



Jupinderjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Even as Twiterrati and other social media platforms have largely hailed the police crackdown on Khalistani activist Amritpal, India has lodged a protest with Canada and UK on a demonstration outside Indian consulates in protest of the police action.

A number of elected representatives in Canada took to Twitter expressing concern at the snapping of Internet and arrest of Khalistani activists. However, several Twitter users from Punjab, sought to correct their claims stating normal life going on in Punjab with only mobile internet currently banned. The Twitter users also shared pictures of normal day-to-day life.

India summoned British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott late on Sunday night after several videos on social media showed a Sikh man pulling down the national flag outside the Indian mission in London.

Several users posted memes on Khalistani activists whose videos challenging the police earlier and now on the run were shared. One of the videos mostly shared is of a man called PradhanMantri Bajeka, a close aide of Amritpal Singh. In one earlier video, he is shown sitting on a swanky car’s bonnet thumping his thighs in challenge to security agencies to dare arrest him. In another video, he is shown crying for help saying Police has surrounded him.

“Amritpal is a coward. First the cowardice by bringing the Shri Guru Granth Sahib to Ajnala police station as a shield, followed by running away - after claiming he has no fear. This should put things in perspective for pretty much anyone misguided enough to follow this charlatan” tweeted Sherbir Kang, a corporate lawyer.

Wairs Punjab De core committee in first reaction to the ongoing crackdown called it abuse of free speech and human rights. In a press statement, it has called the non-Resident Sikhs to pressurise the foreign governments to intervene in the matter.

“I am receiving calls from my residents and am deeply concerned about reports coming out of Punjab, India regarding SMS and internet blackouts,” “I hope the situation is resolved soon & Canadians travelling to the region are able to connect with their families and friends in Canada.” tweeted Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on Sunday.

Iqwinder S. Gaheer, MP for Mississauga-Malton, tweeted: “I am troubled by what I am hearing from constituents and the reports coming out of Punjab, India: authorities have enacted the mass suspension of internet services and are preventing gatherings of more than 4.” “Civil rights and liberties should be maintained in a democracy.”

Jagmeet Singh, Leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, tweeted: “I am deeply concerned by reports that India has suspended civil liberties and imposed an internet blackout throughout the state of Punjab.” Replying to him, one user wrote: “What a hypocrite you are! You’re concerned about suspended civil liberties and an internet blackout in Punjab but you say nothing about it happening in Canada.” Another user think Jagmeet Singh is being disrespectful. “Draconian measures were when truckers’ protests were crushed in Canada. Jagmeet Singh ji you supported the crushing of a democratic, peaceful movement by @JustinTrudeau now you want him to go feral over the suspension of mobile texts (home internet working fine) in Punjab!” “If u are so concerned about Punjab then come to India, Punjab. It’s easy to pass judgement sitting in another corner and where you actually don’t know what’s happening,” another user wrote. With inputs by IANS

Amritpal’s uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar: Police

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar

The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...

NSA slapped on Amritpal’s five associates, suspicision of Pak’s ISI involvement: IG Sukhchain Gill

National Security Act slapped on Amritpal’s five associates, Punjab police suspect 'ISI angle'

IG Sukchain Singh Gill said Amritpal is also likely to be bo...

Punjab further extends suspension of Internet services in state till March 21 noon

Punjab extends suspension of mobile internet services till Tuesday noon

Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

Amritpal's driver, uncle arrested

Amritpal escapes minutes before police nab his driver

Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

The officials say even immigration authorities at internatio...

Home ministry asks BSF to be on high alert in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape

The officials say even immigration authorities at internatio...


