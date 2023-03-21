Twitter accounts of 3 scribes withheld

New Delhi, March 21
The government has withheld Twitter accounts of several persons who tweeted against the police action.
Among the accounts blocked in India include Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, Canada-based activist Gurdeep Singh Sahota, poet Rupi Kaur and United Sikhs.
The accounts of three Punjab-based journalists, who were tweeting live info about the police action, have been blocked.
