Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

Ansari was in Rupnagar jail from January 2019 to April 2021 in an extortion case registered in Mohali

From left: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, gangster Mukhtar Ansari, BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh. File photos



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 2

BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh has responded to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who in a tweet sought recovery of funds (from him) spent on Uttar Pradesh gangster Mukhtar Ansari while the latter was lodged in a Punjab jail.

Responding to his allegations, Singh ridiculed Mann and asked him to learn the process of law and investigation before issuing such statements that only expose his ignorance about state governance.

Mann didn’t concur and laid out yet another tweet alleging Singh worked with Mughals and Britishers besides previous dispensations which ruled Punjab. It was such so-called wisdoms which destroyed Punjab, Mann said. Mann also said he was protecting Punjab’s money.

Ansari was in Rupnagar jail from January 2019 to April 2021 in an extortion case registered in Mohali before the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government to give custody of the gangster-turned-politician to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will not bear the expenses of Rs 55 lakh incurred on account of keeping Uttar Pradesh gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab jail and for arguing his case in the Supreme Court.

He said the amount will be recovered from former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who also held the charge of the home minister as well as from the then jail minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

