Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

Chandigarh, July 2

BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh has responded to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann who in a tweet sought recovery of funds (from him) spent on Uttar Pradesh gangster Mukhtar Ansari while the latter was lodged in a Punjab jail.

Responding to his allegations, Singh ridiculed Mann and asked him to learn the process of law and investigation before issuing such statements that only expose his ignorance about state governance.

Mr @BhagwantMann first learn the process of law & investigation before issuing such foolish statements that only expose your ignorance about the process of governance.



Ansari was brought to Punjab & detained here under due process of law for the investigation, so where does the… https://t.co/ill1tbaUEs — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 2, 2023

Mann didn’t concur and laid out yet another tweet alleging Singh worked with Mughals and Britishers besides previous dispensations which ruled Punjab. It was such so-called wisdoms which destroyed Punjab, Mann said. Mann also said he was protecting Punjab’s money.

ਕੈਪਟਨ ਸਾਹਬ ਮੈਂ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੇ ਪੈਸੇ ਦੀ ਰਖਵਾਲੀ ਕਰ ਰਿਹਾ ਹਾਂ ..ਤੁਸੀ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਅਗਿਆਨੀ ਕਹਿ ਰਹੇ ਹੋ ..ਕੈਪਟਨ ਸਾਹਬ ਮੁਗਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਰਾਜ ਵੇਲੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਮੁਗਲਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸੀ ..ਅੰਗਰੇਜ਼ਾਂ ਦੇ ਰਾਜ ਵੇਲੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਅੰਗਰੇਜ਼ਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸੀ..ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦੇ ਰਾਜ ਵੇਲੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਨਾਲ ਸੀ ..ਅਕਾਲੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਰਾਜ ਵੇਲੇ ਤੁਸੀਂ ਅਕਾਲੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਸੀ ..ਹੁਣ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 2, 2023

Ansari was in Rupnagar jail from January 2019 to April 2021 in an extortion case registered in Mohali before the Supreme Court directed the Punjab government to give custody of the gangster-turned-politician to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Bhagwant Mann said that the state government will not bear the expenses of Rs 55 lakh incurred on account of keeping Uttar Pradesh gangster Mukhtar Ansari in Punjab jail and for arguing his case in the Supreme Court.

UP ਦੇ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਅੰਸਾਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੀ ਦੋਸਤੀ ਨਿਭਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਚ ਰੱਖਣ ਅਤੇ ਉਸਦਾ ਕੇਸ ਸੁਪਰੀਮ ਕੋਰਟ ਚ ਲੜਣ ਦੀ ਫੀਸ 55 ਲੱਖ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਖ਼ਜ਼ਾਨੇ ਚੋਂ ਨਹੀ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਜਾਣਗੇ .. ਉਸ ਵੇਲੇ ਦੇ ਗ੍ਰਹਿ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਕੈਪਟਨ ਅਮਰਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਅਤੇ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸੁਖਜਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਰੰਧਾਵਾ ਤੋਂ ਇਹ ਪੈਸਾ ਵਸੂਲਿਆ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ..ਪੈਸਾ ਨਾ ਦੇਣ ਦੀ ਸੂਰਤ… — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 2, 2023

He said the amount will be recovered from former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who also held the charge of the home minister as well as from the then jail minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

