Two 24-yr-old Sikh men jailed for 2019 killing in Canada

PTI

Toronto, September 12

Two 24-year-old Indo-Canadian Sikhs have been sentenced for their role in the 2019 targeted killing of a man in British Columbia over a drug debt, according to a media report.

Andrew Baldwin (30) was stabbed to death on November 11, 2019, while he watched a movie with a friend in a basement apartment.

Jagpal Singh Hothi, now 24, was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison, with about three and a half months’ credit for pre-trial time served, Justice Martha M Devlin wrote in the British Columbia Supreme Court judgments, the Vancouver Sun reported on Monday.

Jasman Singh Basran, also 24, who tried to get rid of evidence, was charged with being an accessory after the fact but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 18 months to be served as a conditional sentence, meaning under curfew in his own home, the report added.

Earlier this summer, Devlin sentenced a third man, Jordan Bottomley, who was found to have stabbed Baldwin six times.

