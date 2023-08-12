Two aides of Canada-based terrorist Arsh Dala arrested

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

The NIA today arrested two key operatives, who were working for Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arshdeep Singh Dala, alias Arsh Dala, following their arrival from Manila at the IGI Airport here.

In an official statement, the NIA said, “Manpreet Singh, alias Peeta, and Mandeep Singh were both ‘wanted’ close associates of Dala and had non-bailable arrest warrants against them for carrying out terror acts, including threats and intimidation, and terror funding for banned terrorist organisations in India.”

Raising funds for Khalistan Tiger Force The probe revealed that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for Khalistan Tiger Force, a banned terrorist organisation. - NIA statement

Originally from Punjab, they had been living in Manila and were nabbed by an NIA team waiting at the airport, the moment they landed there, it added.

“The investigation had revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), a banned terrorist organisation. They were also engaged in smuggling of arms, ammunition and explosives for the KTF from across the border,” the agency alleged.

The duo had been working for Arsh Dala, who had been operating from Canada for the past three-four years, were involved in many killings in Punjab over the last few years, it said.

“He has been guiding and commissioning terrorist acts and also promoting terror, violence and large-scale extortion in India on behalf of the KTF. Besides smuggling weapons from Pakistan, they were also involved in recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF,” the NIA alleged.

“Peeta and Mandeep were also part of an extensive extortion racket for raising funds for the KTF and Arsh Dala. They used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and threaten them into paying up huge amounts,” the NIA said.

“The NIA Delhi Court had issued non-bailable warrants against them earlier in a case related to the terrorist activities of banned pro-Khalistan terrorist organisations in India. The two also have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab,” the NIA said.

The NIA had registered a suo motu case on August 20, 2022, under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in connection with the terror activities of banned terrorist organisations in India.

