Two aides of gangster held in Muktsar

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: The police claimed to have nabbed two aides of gangster Dilpreet Baba and seized two pistols, seven live cartridges and two phones from them. A case has been registered. TNS

101 cartons of liquor seized

Muktsar: The police claimed to have nabbed a man along with 101 carton of Haryana-made liquor and seized a pick-up vehicle. A case in this regard has been registered. The arrested accused has been identified as Tarsem Singh of Fazilka. TNS

Students block road, booked

Muktsar: After some students blocked a road outside the local government college on Thursday, the police have booked 13 students, youths, farmer leaders and 30 unidentified persons in this regard. They had lodged a protest here. TNS

BSNL gadgets worth Rs 5L stolen

Abohar: Miscreants targeted Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) towers and stole equipment worth lakhs. Divisional Engineer Rakesh Kataria said: “In the past two days, thieves stole gadgets worth Rs 5.5 lakh from BSNL towers.”