Two aides of gangster held in Muktsar

Muktsar: The police claimed to have nabbed two aides of gangster Dilpreet Baba and seized two pistols, seven live cartridges and two phones from them. A case has been registered. TNS
101 cartons of liquor seized
Muktsar: The police claimed to have nabbed a man along with 101 carton of Haryana-made liquor and seized a pick-up vehicle. A case in this regard has been registered. The arrested accused has been identified as Tarsem Singh of Fazilka. TNS
Students block road, booked
Muktsar: After some students blocked a road outside the local government college on Thursday, the police have booked 13 students, youths, farmer leaders and 30 unidentified persons in this regard. They had lodged a protest here. TNS
BSNL gadgets worth Rs 5L stolen
Abohar: Miscreants targeted Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) towers and stole equipment worth lakhs. Divisional Engineer Rakesh Kataria said: “In the past two days, thieves stole gadgets worth Rs 5.5 lakh from BSNL towers.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
To tame inflation, Centre slashes petrol price by Rs 9.50, diesel by Rs 7
Asks states to follow suit | Will ensure ease of living: PM ...
Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack
Officials say dismissed cop, from whose residence AK-47 was ...
Anthony Albanese elected Australia’s leader in complex poll result
It remains unclear whether Albanese’s party could form a maj...
Quad discussing Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Foreign Secretary Kwatra
Plays down reports that Quad is planning to expand to includ...