Two aides of gangsters nabbed with 4 pistols

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 9

Following the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, the Patiala Police today claimed to have arrested two gangsters and recovered four pistols and 20 bullets from their possession.

The police have registered a case against the accused at the Passiana police station under the Arms Act. Patiala SSP Deepak Pareek said a special team, led by CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh, arrested Sandeep Singh Top, a resident of Daba village, who was a close associate of Talwinder Nikku of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Gagna Hathora gangs.

“Another arrested accused Jasdeep Singh Jass of Baghike village is a close aide of Darshan Saholi of the Jaipal gang,” Pareek said, adding the two were armed and weapons had been recovered from them.

“We had information these gangsters were allegedly supplying weapons to various gangsters and other criminal elements. We were keeping tabs on them and trying to ascertain their other contacts,” said Shaminder Singh. “These two were in touch with many other gang members and their grilling could lead us to many other gangs getting weapons through them,” he said.