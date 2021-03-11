Two arrested for extortion in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, June 10

Two men were today arrested for allegedly threatening a businessman by posing as members of Davinder Bambhia gang and demanding Rs 5 lakh extortion, the police said.

Caller from Malaysia Sukhchain Singh and Manpreet Singh used to provide details and contact of potential victims to Malaysia-based Jaskaran Singh, who used to make extortion calls on WhatsApp posing as a member of the Bhambhia gang

SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu said the police started an investigation after a jeweller in Bajakhana town received an extortion call in which the unidentified caller claimed himself to be a member of the Bambhia gang.

The caller demanded Rs 5 lakh from the jeweller and threatened to shoot him if the protection money was not paid. The police registered a case against the unidentified caller and started an investigation. The caller was traced to Malaysia using the IP address.

The police said after making preliminary investigation, they arrested Sukhchain Singh of Maluka village in Bathinda. The suspect revealed that he with the help of Manpreet Singh of Thathi Bhai village of Moga and Malaysia-based Jaskaran Singh, also from Maluka village, were running an extortion racket in the area.

Sukhchain and Manpreet used to provide details and contact of the potential victims to Jaskaran, who used to make WhatsApp calls from Malaysia posing as a member of the Bhambhia gang. They allegedly extorted money in exchange for protection.

The police have identified several businessmen of the area who had received extortion calls from these accused.

A case under Sections 384 and 507 of the IPC was lodged against the accused. The police have also arrested Manpreet and recovered two pistols and some cartridges from him. A case under the Arms Act had been registered against the accused.