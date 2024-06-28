Fazilka: Two arrested for smuggling opium

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 27

The Fazilka police have nabbed two persons for smuggling 66 kg of opium from Jharkhand.

The accused have been identified as Sukhyad Singh, alias Yaad, a resident of Dalmeer Khera village, and Jugraj Singh, a resident of Ferozepur. Their third accomplice has been identified as Tarsem Singh, a resident of Bathinda.

Officials said they laid a naka and nabbed Sukhyad and Jugraj, who were bringing the consignment on a car from Jharkhand near Dalmeer Khera village in Abohar subdivision.

Cops said Tarsem used to sell it further in different parts of the state. The accused have been booked under Section 18, 27(A) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

