Two arrested in illegal sand mining cases

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 4

The police have arrested two persons related to illegal sand mining registered in Zira.

In the first case, the police have arrested Charanjit Singh of Gaggubua village in Tarn Taran. He was nabbed while he was driving a tipper loaded with illegal sand near Malsian Kalan village. In another case, the police arrested Shinder Singh of Nurpur village in Zira with a tractor-trailer of illegal sand. —