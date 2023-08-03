Two arrested with 153 kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, August 2

The Pathankot police arrested two alleged drug peddlers and seized 153 kg of poppy husk from them. The accused have been identified as Sahil Bhatia and Taranjeet Singh, both residents of Nawanshahr district.

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh said the drug was recovered from a mini-truck. “When my officers checked the vehicle, they found 153 kg of poppy husk packed in plastic bags in it. We have registered a case under the NDPS Act at the Nangal Bhoor police station,” the SSP said.

“Preet Sekhon and Sonu Roadmajra, two known gangsters, were providing logistical support to the smugglers. Their linkages are being checked,” Harkamal Preet Singh added.

#Nawanshahr #Pathankot