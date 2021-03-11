Two arrested with IED, 1.5-kg RDX in Tarn Taran village; possible terror attack foiled

Development comes three days after four people were arrested with recovery of 3 IEDs packed in a metallic case and one pistol in Karnal

Cops inspecting IED packed with RDX seized from Naushehran Pannuan village in Tarn Taran on Sunday. Tribune photo

PTI

Chandigarh, May 8

The Punjab Police on Sunday recovered an explosive device packed with around 1.5 kg of RDX and arrested two men in a village in Tarn Taran district.

The IED, packed in metallic black colour box and having a gross weight of over 2.5 kg, was also equipped with timer, detonator, battery and sharpnels, police said, adding they averted a possible terrorist attack in the border state with the arrests and the recovery.

The development came three days after four people were arrested with the recovery of three IEDs packed in a metallic case (weighing 2.5 kg each) and one pistol in Karnal by the Haryana Police following the inputs from its Punjab counterpart.

The police said those arrested on Sunday have been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Bindu (22), a resident of Gujjarpura village in Ajnala, Amritsar; and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga (40) of Khanowal village of Ajnala, Amritsar.

A motorcycle and two mobile phones were also recovered from their possession, police said.

Bindu was working as a nursing assistant in a private hospital in Ajnala, while Jagga is a labourer and both were carrying out this activity for money and drugs, the police said in a statement here.

Additional Director General of Police (Internal Security) R N Dhoke said the Tarn Taran Police had received a secret information that Bindu and Jagga carrying explosives were roaming in Naushehra Pannuan area and were planning to carry out a blast to spread terror among the people there.

Acting promptly, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ranjit Singh sent police teams to conduct raids in the area and both the accused were arrested with an IED in a metallic box when they were going on a motorcycle after retrieving it from the abandoned place, he said.

The SSP said initial investigation reveals that the accused had gone to retrieve the IED on the instructions of their accomplice identified as Jobanjit Singh alias Joban, a resident of Awan Vasau in Ajnala.

Jobanjit is already facing criminal cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and has been declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO), he said.

The SSP said a bomb disposal team of the Punjab Police later defused the IED, which had nearly 1.5 kg of RDX.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarhali police station has been registered.

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

