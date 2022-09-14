Two booked for ‘hurting’ religious sentiments

Kalanaur (Gurdaspur), September 13

The police have booked two “self-styled” pastors for allegedly trying to change the religious beliefs of a local.

SSP Deepak Hilori confirmed that a case under Section 295A of the IPC had been registered against Balkar Masih and Jagtar Singh. He said both of them had been arrested and the matter was still under investigation.

According to the FIR, Upkar Singh, who runs a poultry farm business in Kalanaur, had approached the police, claiming that both Balkar and Jagtar were regularly asking him to convert to Christianity from Sikhism. He alleged that he had asked the duo to stop visiting his farm, but they didn’t oblige.

Reportedly on Sunday evening, when the arrested accused once again approached Upkar, they were surrounded by members of the Sikh community who took them to the police station.