Two breaches in dhussi bundh, 15 villages in Shahkot submerged

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Shahkot (Jalandhar), July 11

Two breaches in dhussi bundh along the Sutlej inundated as many as 15 villages in Shahkot today.

As the river was in full spate, the first breach occurred at Nasirpur village and then it damaged the bundh at Gatta Mundi Kasu village. Both the breaches were up to 150 ft and 60 ft, respectively.

The State Disaster Relief Management, the National Disaster Relief Management and the administration deployed seven motorised boats today to evacuate the people trapped in submerged villages. Even MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and his volunteers were assisting in relief and rescue operations.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said, “More than 3.25 lakh cusecs of water was released into the Sutlej in the past two days. It led to flooding in 15 villages. Our immediate target is to rescue the people.”

“So far, nearly 200 people from Mundian Chohlian, Mundian Shehrian, Chak Bundala, Pipli, Miani, Chak Rajewal, Ismailpur, Janian, Janian Chahal, Darewal and Kang Khurd have been brought to the rescue camps and provided food,” he said, adding that six more boats would be pressed into the service to rescue people.

“Once the river current slows down, we we can start plugging the bundhs,” said Sarangal. Gurbir Dhillon of Seechewal’s team said, “The MP has deployed machinery to bring sand at the site. Once the sacks are filled, we will load them in an iron mesh and start plugging the breach. The whole process may take at least three weeks.”

The water also entered 14 villages in Sultanpur Lodhi.