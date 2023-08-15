Two cops bag Police Medal for Gallantry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs — on Independence Day eve — announced the names of Punjab Police officers/officials who will be awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

Two police officials sub-inspector Harjit Singh and senior constable Satnam Singh have been awarded the PMG. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Counter Intelligence Amit Prasad is to be conferred the PPMDS.

Similarly, AIG CID Zonal Amritsar Kuljeet Singh, Inspector Manmohan Singh, Inspector Ravinder Kumar, Inspector Vijay Kumar, Inspector Rajwant Singh, Inspector Kailash Chand and Inspector Paramjit Singh are among 14 officers/officials, who have been selected for the PMMS. The remaining officials include SI Mohinder Pal, SI Ram Singh, SI Makhan Singh, ASI Darshan Kumar, ASI Varinder Singh, ASI Jagdeep Singh and ASI Anil Kumar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, while congratulating the awardees, expressed gratitude to the Central and state governments for recognising the services of these officers and boosting the morale of the Punjab Police.

