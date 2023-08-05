Two criminals arrested with arms and ammunition in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, August 5
Two criminals were arrested with arms and ammunition in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said on Saturday.
Rohit and Daljinder were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted by a police team near the local railroad crossing when they were coming from the Phagwara side, Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said.
Two pistols and nine live cartridges were recovered from the duo, he said.
According to police, Rohit is facing four cases under Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act while Devinder has been charged in three criminal cases.
