Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Following the directions issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Punjab Government will be seeking an explanation from two officers, then posted as deputy commissioners of Bathinda and Fazilka, for their failure to bring down the number of farm fires in their districts.

The two officers — Himanshu Aggarwal and Showkat Ahmad Parray — will be asked to explain the reasons for not being able to control stubble-burning while they were posted as DCs of Bathinda and Fazilka, respectively.

A letter in this regard has been written by the ministry to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua. It asked for the fixing of accountability of the DCs of these districts.