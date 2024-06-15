Two die due to drug overdose

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 14

Two persons, one in Nai Abadi and another near Thakur Abadi, were found dead today. It is suspected that both died due to drug intoxication. While the bodies have been shifted to the Civil Hospital, exact cause of death may be determined after post-mortem examination.

The volunteers of Nar Seva Narayan Seva Samiti, a local NGO, informed the police and helped in bringing the dead bodies to the hospital. The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained.

