Two die in Moga road mishap

Moga, January 11
Two persons were crushed to death by a speeding car at Manawan village in Dharamkot sub-division on Tuesday, the police said today.
The deceased have been identified as Prabhu Dass and Baljit Kaur, both residents of Manawan village.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were on a scooty when a speeding Scorpio hit them and they died on the spot.
Locals stopped the driver, but he fired shots in the air in a bid to run away. The police have reportedly taken him into custody but have so far not registered a case against the driver who is reportedly a police official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75
He was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram; PM Modi c...
Situation along northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande
At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Pande says ...
Double delight for Indian economy: Inflation eases to one-year low of 5.72 pc, factory output rises
Inflation in food basket at 4.19 pc in December as against 4...
Watch: Security breach at PM Modi’s roadshow in Hubbali, boy rushes towards his car with garland
Police and traffic officials on duty pull the boy back and w...
Lanka's top court orders ex-President Sirisena, 4 others to pay 310 mn rupees in compensation for failing to prevent 2019 Easter attack
Series of devastating blasts that tore through three Catholi...