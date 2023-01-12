Two die in Moga road mishap

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 11

Two persons were crushed to death by a speeding car at Manawan village in Dharamkot sub-division on Tuesday, the police said today.

The deceased have been identified as Prabhu Dass and Baljit Kaur, both residents of Manawan village.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were on a scooty when a speeding Scorpio hit them and they died on the spot.

Locals stopped the driver, but he fired shots in the air in a bid to run away. The police have reportedly taken him into custody but have so far not registered a case against the driver who is reportedly a police official.

#Moga