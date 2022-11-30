Two die of intoxication

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two youths, Pankaj and Dharambir, died in different incidents in the district after consuming liquor. ASI Amrik Singh said Sardual, Pankaj’s father, told the police that his son complained of severe stomach pain around 3am and was rushed to a hospital. He died shortly after. The SI said Shambhu, Dharamveer’s father, said his son had collapsed after consuming liquor and later died in a hospital. OC

Four drug peddlers arrested

Abohar: The police arrested Chhagan Singh of Khippianwali and Sandeep Laadi of Roranwali village by intercepting their car outside Chak 2-AWM village. SI Harpal Singh said 100-kg poppy husk in five bags was found in the car. A couple, Buta Singh and his wife Rekha of Dabli Bas Pema village, were held under the NDPS Act . OC

Miss Punjaban Malwa

Abohar: Seerat Sablok of Sparsh Theatre Society won the title of Miss Punjaban Malwa at an event organised at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Technical University. She thanked her father for being supportive of her interest.

#fatehgarh sahib