Two drones, 1.6 kg drugs seized near International Border in Punjab

Chandigarh, June 26
In seperate incidents, security agencies seized two Chinese drones and over 1.6 kg narcotics near the International Border in Punjab.
During the morning hours of June 26, the BSF troops observed a suspicious object in the border area of Tarn Taran sector and launched a search operation in collaboration with the Punjab Police near Kalia village, which led to the seizure of a drone along with 580 gm heroin in a packet attached to it.
In another incident, based on information provided by the BSF (Intelligence Wing), a joint search operation by the BSF with the Punjab Police was carried out near Noorwala village in the same sector.
A packet containing 540 gm heroin wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and a metal loop along with an illuminating strip attached to it was found from the fields.
Based on a tip-off, the BSF conducted a search near Barreke village in the Ferozepur sector on Wednesday, during which a drone along with 510 gm heroin in a packet tied to it was found from the adjacent fields. This is the fourth drone seizure in the last five days in this sector.
