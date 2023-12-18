Two drones, 1 kg drugs seized in Amritsar sector

Chandigarh, December 17
Security agencies here seized a China-made drone along with a packet containing 545 gm of narcotics near the international border in the Amritsar sector on Sunday.
Based on information, a joint search was launched by the Border Security Force and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Dhanoe Khurd village, during which the drone and the packet with a rope attached to it were found lying in the nearby fields.
In the evening, another joint search was launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police on the basis of information provided by the Railway Police Force, in which, another drone along with a packet containing 544 grams of heroin was seized from the outskirts of Attari village in the same sector.
