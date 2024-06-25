Two drones, nearly 1kg heroin seized in Amritsar Sector

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

The BSF shot down a China-made drone near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector in the early hours of Monday and seized about 400-gram heroin that it was ferrying. Troops on duty along the border detected the blinking lights of the drone and neutralised it as per laid down drill. It was later recovered from the fields near Chaklabaksh village along with the packet of drugs wrapped in yellow adhesive tape attached to it with a metal hook.

In another incident, a drone along with a packet containing 530-gram heroin was seized near the International Border in the Ferozepur Sector on Monday. Based upon information provided by a local villager, a search was carried out near Lakha Singh Wala village, during which the drone was found in the field with the packet tied to it with a metal wire along with two illuminating strips.

