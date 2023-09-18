Two drones shot down, 5.6 kg narcotics seized in Punjab near Pakistan border

Tribune Reporters

Chandigarh/Ferozepur Sept 17

In three separate incidents along the International Border in Punjab over the past 24 hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down two drones and seized two consignments of narcotics, totalling over 5.6 kg.

On September 17, around 4.10 am, BSF troops detected the movement of a drone near Gatti Rajoke village in Ferozepur district. As per the laid-down drill, troops immediately intercepted the drone and shot it, a BSF officer said.

One held with 1 kg heroin The staff of the Counter-Intelligence Wing arrested a smuggler from Lakho ke Behram and seized 1 kg heroin from him

The accused was booked under Section 25 of the NDPS Act at the State Special Operation Cell

A joint search with the police was carried out and around 6.30 am, a large yellow-coloured packet, suspected to contain heroin weighing 2.5 kg, was found from the fields near the village, he added.

In the second incident today, based on a specific information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items dropped by a drone, a joint search operation with the police was launched by the BSF on the outskirts of Amesha village in Tarn Taran district around 2 pm.

Around 3.30 pm, a large packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and attached with a metal hook, suspected to be heroin weighing 3.130 kg, was found from the fields near the village.

In the evening of September 16, the BSF shot down a China-made drone in the Tarn Taran Sector.

The downed drone, a quadcopter DJI Mavic-3 Classic, was recovered from the fields near TJ Singh Village in a joint search with the Punjab Police.

The police also nabbed one smuggler while his two accomplices escaped. A manhunt is on to nab them.

The smuggler has been identified as Jagdish Singh, who, during the preliminary investigation, accepted that he along with two other smugglers Bittu Singh and Buta Singh (all residents of Gatti Rajoke village) had brought the consignment from Pakistan. “All three accused have been booked under the NDPS Act at Sadar police station,” said the SSP.

