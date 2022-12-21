Two drug smugglers held in Moga

Tribune News Service

Moga: The police on Tuesday arrested two drug smugglers and recovered 270 grams of heroin from them. The arrested have been identified as Satveer Singh and Karanveer Singh of Taran Taran. SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said the duo had come to Moga to sell the contraband. A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against them. TNS

SAD protests over law, order

Muktsar: SAD district leadership on Tuesday lodged a protest outside the District Administrative Complex over prevailing law and order situation in the state. Akali activists burnt effigies of CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Former Muktsar MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rosy Barkandi said the AAP government had failed on all fronts, especially law and order. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the SDM. TNS

Pro-Khalistan slogans on walls

Muktsar: Pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on the walls of the Government College in Muktsar on Tuesday. Apart from this, a threat has been reportedly issued to Rahul Gandhi to stop his Bharat Jodo Yatra. The police erased these slogans and started an investigation. Notably, Muktsar is the home town of Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. TNS

Sangharsh panel’s protest on

Sangrur: Members of the Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee continued their indefinite protest for the second day on Tuesday. The protesters have been sitting outside the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner’ office over failure of the government to fulfil their long pending demands. “We will protest till the government accepts our demands,” said Parmjit Longowal, general secretary, ZPSC. TNS

7-yr RI for attempt to rape

Abohar: A special court has sentenced Davinder (27) of Shergarh village in Abohar to seven years rigorous imprisonment for attempt to rape a minor girl and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000. A case was registered against the accused on June 15, 2019, under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC and Section 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. OC

BJP welcomes FIRs’ quashing

Chandigarh: The state unit of the BJP on Tuesday welcomed the Union Home Ministry’s decision to quash the FIRs registered against farmer leaders during their year-long agitation. The state general secretary of the BJP, Bikramjit Singh Cheema, said the Railways Ministry had given directions to the Railways Protection Force to withdraw cases against the agitating farmers. TNS

Minister honours village women

Chandigarh: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Tuesday felicitated women with achievements under MGNREGA.

