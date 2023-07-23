Two drug smugglers held in Punjab's Fazilka, 20 kg heroin recovered

Chandigarh, July 23
The Punjab police foiled a trans-border smuggling attempt and arrested two persons with 20 kg heroin in Fazilka district, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.
The accused have been identified as Subeg Singh, a resident of Lakhmir Ke Uttar in Fazilka and Sandip Singh alias Seepa of village Mansa in Fazilka.
The DGP said that following reliable inputs about the attempt to influx of large quantity of heroin by Pak-based smugglers, police teams of SSOC Fazilka carried out an extensive operation at Haste ke Road near village Rano of Fazilka, where these accused persons were expected to come after retrieving the heroin consignment dropped from across the border using a drone.
"Arrested persons picked up the drug consignment from Village Hasta Kalan which was air-dropped with the help of drones,” DGP Gaurav Yadav said in his tweet.
In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, SSOC #Fazilka recovered 20 Kg Heroin after arresting two persons.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 23, 2023
Arrested persons picked up the drug consignment from Village Hasta Kalan which was air-dropped with the help of drones. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/j91lZWk0bZ
He said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. An investigation is underway to arrest more suspects involved in the drug supply chain, he added.
