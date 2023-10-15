Two farmers booked for burning stubble

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, October 14

Taking cognisance of an incident in which a female teacher had suffered burns due to stubble burning near Habib Ke village here on Wednesday, the police have booked two farmers following a complaint lodged by the area SDM.

The accused have been identified as Sukhjit and Jaswant of Habib Ke village.

Neetu, a teacher working at Government Primary School at Habib Ke village, had fallen into burning fields on October 11 while she was returning home after doing her duty at the school.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Ferozepur #Pollution #Stubble Burning