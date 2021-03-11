Two fraudsters held with 58 ATM cards

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 5

The police have recovered 58 ATM cards from two members of an inter-state gang which used to swap cards and withdraw money.

The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh of Hisar and Rajvir Singh of Kaithal.

Sangrur SSP Mandeep Sidhu said it came to the fore that the accused were involved in 70 cases of ATM frauds in Lehra, Sangrur, Dhuri, Malerkotla, Ludhiana, Raikot, Patiala, Mohali, Mansa, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Amritsar, besides in Haryana.

“The police arrested the duo near Sunam on Saturday. Five members of the gang are absconding,” said the SSP and added the cops also recovered a car with fake number plate and Rs 23,600 from them.

“After finding senior citizens at ATM booths, the accused used to replace their ATM cards on the pretext of helping them. Later, they withdrew cash and used the cards for shopping online. Our teams are conducting raids to arrest the remaining members of the gang,” said Sidhu. The accused have been booked under Sections 379, 420, 465, 468, 471, 479 and 120 B of the IPC and 66 D of the IT Act.