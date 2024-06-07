Two from state held for selling heroin in Rajasthan

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 6

Two peddlers, identified as Kala Singh of Ghuriana in Fazilka and Jagmeet Singh of Malout, have been arrested in Anoopgarh of Rajasthan. Police said that 58 gm heroin had been recovered from their possession. The accused claimed to have arranged heroin from an alleged supplier in Usmankhera village in Abohar.

According to police, they both revealed that they were introduced to him by a local, identified as Ashok Kumar. In Anoopgarh, they sold 6 gm heroin to Manjeet Singh, who has also been arrested.

