Two girls kidnapped

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The Wahabwala police have booked Dhiraj Kumar of Sherewala village under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in the same village. The girl’s father had submitted a complaint against Dhiraj in this regard. In another case registered at the City 2 police station, Karan of Sidhu Nagri has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from Seed Farm Colony. OC

Girl consumes pesticide

Sangrur: A girl allegedly consumed pesticide while her brother, Gaggi Singh, tried to set himself on fire over a dispute at Dhanauala town in Barnala district. According to residents of Dhillon Patti, the siblings did so after the authorities allegedly failed to construct a cemented street in front of their house. “We are probing the matter and will record the statement of the girl after her condition stabilises,” said Lakhwinder Singh, SHO. TNS

Water supply project launched

Abohar: MLA Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir performed the “bhoomi pujan” for a water supply project at Patrewala village here on Sunday. The project will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 459 crore. The MLA said: “With this project, clean canal water will be provided to the people of 122 villages and 15 ‘dhanis’ (cluster of houses) of Abohar, Balluana and Fazilka.’ OC

Man run over by train

Abohar: An unidentified man, aged about 60, was run over by a train near the Sriganganagar station. The loco pilot told the Government Railway Police that he tried to save the man, but he ignored the whistles. The train was halted for 15 minutes due to the mishap. OC

Complete projects: Minister

Chandigarh: Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Sunday met top officials of the departments concerned and issued directions that the work on 15 ongoing potable canal water supply projects should be completed at the earliest.