Two groups clash in Zira; eight booked

Ferozepur, August 2
The police booked eight persons, including three journalists, from Zira here after a clash broke out between two parties in the city last evening.
Deepak Bhargao, Gaurav Bhargao, Kuldip Sharma and Vijay Kumar have been booked from the first party, while Satish Vij, Rajnish Kathuria, Manish Kumar and three or four persons have been booked from the second party in a cross case registered at the Zira city police station.
As per information, both parties had clashed with each other over a minor issue and levelled allegations against each other. No arrest has been made until now.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal