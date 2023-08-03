Two groups clash in Zira; eight booked

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 2

The police booked eight persons, including three journalists, from Zira here after a clash broke out between two parties in the city last evening.

Deepak Bhargao, Gaurav Bhargao, Kuldip Sharma and Vijay Kumar have been booked from the first party, while Satish Vij, Rajnish Kathuria, Manish Kumar and three or four persons have been booked from the second party in a cross case registered at the Zira city police station.

As per information, both parties had clashed with each other over a minor issue and levelled allegations against each other. No arrest has been made until now.

