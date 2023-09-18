Two groups clash near Ropar, seven injured

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 17

Seven people got injured in a clash over a land dispute between two families of Dugri village here on Saturday evening. An injured, identified as Sudarshan, the son of one Gauri Shankar, has been referred to the PGI in Chandigarh. The remaining six have been admitted to the Ropar Civil Hospital.

Gauri Shankar has alleged that his nephew Tarun was first thrashed by Sahil, a nephew of sarpanch Rajesh Kumar, and others. When Shankar’s son Sudarshan reached the spot, Sahil allegedly fired at them. Surdarshan, Vineshwar and Mukul were injured in the attack.

Sarpanch Rajesh Kumar has denyied the allegations, claiming that Sahil was at his petrol pump near Alipur village when Tarun and others attacked him. Vineshwar had hit Sahil with a rod on the head, he alleged.

The police said the statements of the injured were being recorded, following which appropriate action would be taken.

