Two held; 3 bikes, 7 phones seized

Ludhiana, December 26
The city police today arrested two persons and recovered seven mobile phones and three motorcycles from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Ajay Kumar, of Jassian road area and Ajay Kumar, of Salem Tabri. Both the suspects have a criminal history.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will find culprits from depths of seas: Rajnath on drone attacks
Some forces jealous of India’s growth, will keep them at bay...
No alliance: Punjab Congress leaders flag ‘vendetta’ by AAP
Won’t brush off concerns, assures top brass
For ‘fair probe’, HP High Court orders shifting of DGP, Kangra SP
Palampur businessman had alleged harassment