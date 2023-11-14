Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 13

A case of desecration of Gutka Sahib has come to the fore at a dera in Dan Singhwala village of Bathinda on Sunday. Even a liquor bottle was also found from a room of the dera.

After the matter came to the attention of Takht Damdama Sahib’s Dharma Prachar Committee, the Panj Pyaras went to the dera and caught Bakhtoor Singh, head of the camp, while Dharma Singh escaped from the spot.

During search of the dera, torn pages of Gutka Sahib were found in a trunk. Members of the Dharma Prachar Committee shifted the holy book to a gurdwara in the village.

Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said an FIR had been registered and two persons had been arrested in this matter.