Two held for pointing gun at Lalpura's son

Tribune News Service

Nurpur Bedi, November 19

Two youths, including Jaspreet Singh, a nephew of a former Ropar MLA, allegedly chased the car of National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura’s son Ajayvir Singh Lalpura and pointed a gun at him on Friday night here.

Following a complaint in this regard, the police have arrested Jaspreet Singh and Jaskaran Singh, both residents of Takhatgarh village.

Surinderpal Singh, who lodged a complaint with the police, claimed that he along with Ajayvir was going towards the Kalwan area around 11.30 pm, when a Swift car stopped in front of them, blocking the road near the Azampur bypass.

Two youths got down from the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and Ajayvir, he said. Surinderpal said he informed the police and the accused fled from the spot.

Ajayvir said the accused attempted to attack him without any provocation and police must investigate the matter properly.

When contacted, Jaspreet’s father Channan Singh confirmed that he was a relative of ex-MLA Amarjeet Singh Sandoa. However, he said the incident was not a result of any political rivalry. Channan Singh said he was not aware of the facts as he had not met his son since yesterday evening.

Nurpur Bedi SHO Bhupinder Singh said the accused had been arrested and a revolver had been seizedfrom them. The police have registered a case under Sections 341, 283, 506 and 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act against them.