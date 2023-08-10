Two held for trying to 'sneak' into Zira liquor plant

Ferozepur, August 9
The police arrested two persons who were allegedly trying to sneak into the controversial ethanol plant at Mansurwala village in Zira last night. The accused Sachit Kumar of Shakarpur in Delhi and Manish of Sector 26 in Noida were entering the factory premises under the pretext of getting groundwater samples.
They were first apprehended by the members of ‘Sanjha Morcha’ and later handed over to the police.
The police seized fake IDs and documents from them. The documents, which had been reportedly forged, showed them to be employees of Hindustan Analytical and Testing Laboratory.
They were booked under Sections 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Zira Sadar police station.
Sub-inspector Balraj Singh said the police also enquired about a letter of a PPCB Environmental Engineer that the accused were carrying with them. The PPCB made it clear that no such letter had been issued from their office.
