Two held for VHP leader’s murder

Ropar, April 16

Arresting two residents of Saloh village in Rupnagar district, the Ropar police have claimed to have solved the target killing case of VHP leader Vikas Bagga today.

Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the assailants, identified as Mandeep Kumar, alias Mangi (34) and Surinder Kumar, alias Rikka, were promised Rs 1 lakh by their handlers for killing Bagga.

The SSP said this is a terror module operated and funded by foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal and other places, including Pakistan.

The accused were provided with location of Bagga and his pictures by their handlers. They were already paid Rs 73,000 out of total amount of Rs 1 lakh, SSP Khurana said.

