Two held for VHP leader’s murder

Ropar, April 16
Arresting two residents of Saloh village in Rupnagar district, the Ropar police have claimed to have solved the target killing case of VHP leader Vikas Bagga today.
Ropar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that the assailants, identified as Mandeep Kumar, alias Mangi (34) and Surinder Kumar, alias Rikka, were promised Rs 1 lakh by their handlers for killing Bagga.
The SSP said this is a terror module operated and funded by foreign-based handlers operating from Portugal and other places, including Pakistan.
The accused were provided with location of Bagga and his pictures by their handlers. They were already paid Rs 73,000 out of total amount of Rs 1 lakh, SSP Khurana said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...
Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list
Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife