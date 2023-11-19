Two held with 115 gm heroin in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 18
The Ludhiana police on Saturday arrested two smugglers and recovered 115 gram heroin from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Singh, alias Suraj, of Lohara colony and Hardev Singh, alias Ashu, of Adarsh colony.
ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said a tip-off was received that the suspects were involved in drug smuggling trade.
The police laid a trap and nabbed them with heroin, a digital weighing machine and a scooter. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.
