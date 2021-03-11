Two held with poppy husk in Barnala

Our Correspondent

Barnala: The Crime Investigations Agency arrested two persons and recovered 10 quintal poppy husk from their possession. “We have arrested Tirlok Singh and Harmeet Singh and confiscated 1,000 kg poppy husk, which they had stored in an interlock tile factory near Ghunas. We are conducting raids to nab their customers,” said Baljit Singh, Incharge, CIA. TNS

Shoemaker found dead

Fatehgarh Sahib: The body of a shoemaker with both hands and feet tied and a piece of cloth stuffed in the mouth was found on the roadside. The victim has been identified as Babli, 50, who worked and stayed at the makeshift shop. He hailed from Bassi Pathana. SP (Investigation) Rajpal Singh said prima facie it seemed to be murder case.