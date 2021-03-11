Two held with poppy husk in Barnala

Barnala: The Crime Investigations Agency arrested two persons and recovered 10 quintal poppy husk from their possession. “We have arrested Tirlok Singh and Harmeet Singh and confiscated 1,000 kg poppy husk, which they had stored in an interlock tile factory near Ghunas. We are conducting raids to nab their customers,” said Baljit Singh, Incharge, CIA. TNS
Shoemaker found dead
Fatehgarh Sahib: The body of a shoemaker with both hands and feet tied and a piece of cloth stuffed in the mouth was found on the roadside. The victim has been identified as Babli, 50, who worked and stayed at the makeshift shop. He hailed from Bassi Pathana. SP (Investigation) Rajpal Singh said prima facie it seemed to be murder case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region