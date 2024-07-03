Two injured after gangsters open fire in Chohla Sahib town

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, July 2

Two shopkeepers were grievously injured when gangsters opened fire in Chohla Sahib town on Tuesday evening. The injured have been identified as Gurjinder Singh (30) and Satnam Singh (31), who have been admitted to a private hospital in Amritsar.

The eye witnesses said that the two masked motorcycle-borne miscreants came to the shop of Gurjinder Singh and one of them entered inside. The other stood outside along with the motorcycle. The person who came inside the shop indulged in an argument over some money transaction after which Gurjinder rushed out of his shop and the miscreant fired a gunshot at him. Satnam Singh, another shopkeeper, who stood outside the shop also suffered a bullet injury. After the incident, the suspects managed to flee from the spot.

#Tarn Taran